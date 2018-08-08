logo

Crime

TBI investigates Carthage officer-involved shooting

Staff Reports • Today at 12:20 PM

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents started an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday morning in Carthage.

Carthage police officers responded to Smith County Hospital at about 4:30 a.m. after a security guard reported a suspicious vehicle in the hospital parking lot. 

Two officers approached the vehicle on foot where the driver, identified as 25-year-old Joseph Roberts, attempted to hit one of the officers with the vehicle. The officer fired several shots and hit Roberts, who later died.

No officers were injured in the incident. The investigation was initiated at the request of 15th District Attorney Tommy Thompson.

