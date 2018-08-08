TBI investigates Carthage officer-involved shooting

Carthage police officers responded to Smith County Hospital at about 4:30 a.m. after a security guard reported a suspicious vehicle in the hospital parking lot.

Two officers approached the vehicle on foot where the driver, identified as 25-year-old Joseph Roberts, attempted to hit one of the officers with the vehicle. The officer fired several shots and hit Roberts, who later died.

No officers were injured in the incident. The investigation was initiated at the request of 15th District Attorney Tommy Thompson.