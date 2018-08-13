Hermitage woman charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication

Metro-Nashville officers charged Whittney Martinez, 31, with vehicular homicide by intoxication and vehicle assault. The passenger was identified as Adrian Lightcap, 41, of Hermitage.

The investigation showed Martinez was driving a 1994 Toyota Tercel south on Bell Road at 8:10 p.m. when she crossed the double yellow line and entered the northbound lane to pass another vehicle. While in the northbound lane, the Toyota struck a 2013 Hyundai Sonata head-on. Lightcap was ejected from the Toyota and died at the scene. Paramedics took Martinez to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she told officers she had consumed alcohol and a prescribed muscle relaxer earlier in the day. The Metro-Nashville crime laboratory will analyze a blood sample from Martinez.

The driver of the Hyundai, Donald Reese Jr., 32, of Hermitage, had non-life threatening injuries, and paramedics took him to TriStar Summit Medical Center for treatment.