Two suspects charged with vehicle burglary

When deputies arrived, Deputy Jason Denson made contact with the victim who said the two suspects ran through the backyard toward a wooded area. When other deputies arrived on the scene to check the area, Denson saw two sets of footprints that led toward the Ballentrace Boulevard entrance.

During the investigation, deputies found one of the suspects lived in the immediate area of where the crime happened. Deputies arrived at a house where one of the suspects was known to live. Deputies found two white men who fit the description given by the victim inside the home. While they spoke to both suspects, deputies saw wet shoes on the living room floor.

The victim positively identified the two suspects, along with statements made by both of them that were consistent with the crime.

Brandon Thomas Adams, 20, and Kylan Taylor Leeper, 19, were each charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and taken to the Wilson County Jail. Leeper’s bond was set at $15,000, and he remained in jail. Adams’ bond was set at $5,000, and he was released Saturday.

“Vehicle burglaries have been a common occurrence throughout parts of the county where thieves are looking for quick and easy access to any motorized vehicle by checking to see if they are left unlocked,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “They are looking for money, debit cards, electronics or anything that is of value. The victim gave us valuable information, along with the deputies’ vigilance, that allowed us to find both suspects without incident. We want to remind everyone to please secure your vehicles and all of your valuables to help prevent this type of crime from occurring.”