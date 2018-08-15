Crime Stoppers seeks help to identify ATV thief

Surveillance cameras captured video of a suspect who stole a 2006 Lincoln truck, which was since recovered, and an ATV on Aug. 11 at about 4:30 a.m.

Cameras revealed the suspect walked up the driveway and checked each vehicle, before he stole the victim’s truck, along with the ATV. The suspect backed out quickly and hit another vehicle, which caused damage to both vehicles.

The suspect is described as a light-skin black man with a dark beard and tattoos on his left forearm. Anyone with information that leads to the successful identification, prosecution and conviction of the person responsible in the incident could be entitled to a cash reward of up to $500.

Call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at 615-444-5245 with any information that would assist in the investigation of the incident or any crime. Callers may remain anonymous.