FBI seeks man who may know identity of child sexual assault victim

Photographs and an informational poster that show the unknown individual, known only as John Doe, 40, are were released and may be found at fbi.gov/wanted/ecap.

The video that shows Doe with a child was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October 2017. Therefore, agents believe the video was produced prior to that date.

Doe is described as a white man and likely between 30-40 years old. He appears to be heavyset with dark-colored hair. Doe could be heard speaking English in the video. Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 800-CALL-FBI. Agents said no charges were filed in the case, and Doe is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Doe is sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues collected through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults referred to as John or Jane Doe who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.