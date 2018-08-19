Vape pens targeted in Mt. Juliet gas station burglary

The burglar broke into the Shell gas station at 14422 Lebanon Road at about 3 p.m. and took Juul vape pods and Juul vape pens. After the theft, surveillance video confirmed the burglar ran toward Devonshire Drive.

Police described the burglar as a thin white man who’s about 6-feet tall and wore a black hat and red bandana over his face.

Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler said if anyone possibly knows the suspect responsible for the crime, they are encouraged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS or at mjpd.org.