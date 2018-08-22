ATF investigates missing explosives in Mt. Juliet

Mt. Juliet police detectives called ATF agents to assist in the investigation that started at about 5:15 p.m. at a large construction site off Volunteer Boulevard on Athlete’s Way near the Under Armour distribution center. Mt. Juliet detectives left the scene at about 9:30 p.m.

Reports indicate the explosive booster charges went missing from Jones Brothers Construction.

Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler said the investigation is treated as a theft investigation until it can be proven otherwise with a documentation audit. He said the explosive booster charges went missing at some point during the workday.

An explosive booster is a sensitive explosive charge that acts as a bridge between a relatively weak conventional detonator and a low-sensitivity but typically high-energy explosive such as dynamite. Chandler said the boosters are used during the excavation process.

“It is our goal to locate the missing explosives and determine how they went missing,” Chandler said. “This will also include an in-depth review of paperwork to determine if a theft actually occurred.”

Anyone with information about the missing explosives is asked to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-TIPS or at mjpd.org.