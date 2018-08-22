Thieves target unlocked cars in Mt. Juliet’s Cambridge Crossing

Under the cover of darkness at about 2:30 a.m., burglars searched for unlocked cars in neighborhoods off North Greenhill Road. The thieves directly checked doors, car to car, to find any that were not locked.

The unknown burglars took a digital tablet, cash and coins. In one particular incident, the suspects entered an open garage and burglarized both vehicles inside. The specific streets affected by the burglaries inside the city limits were Wrencrest Drive and Brenthaven Drive.

Residents are urged to remove all valuables, including any vehicle titles, from their cars and ensure doors are locked. Each of the crimes could have been prevented by locking a car. Also, homeowners are asked to check their outdoor surveillance video footage to see if any suspects were caught on camera operating in the area.

Mt. Juliet police issued a $500 reward to anyone who could provide information that leads to the conviction of the offenders responsible for the crimes.

Anyone with any information regarding the burglaries is encouraged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS or at mjpd.org.