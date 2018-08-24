Sheriff’s office seeks citizen’s academy applicants

The goal of the academy is to promote better communication between citizens and deputies through education and cooperation, which allows citizens to get an insight to all of the work done by the sheriff’s office personnel.

The citizen’s academy is held twice a year, and previous courses have introduced citizens to the realities, challenges and intricacies of working in law enforcement. Participants have learned how a jail system works, how dispatchers take and communicate calls to officers and take classes on post traumatic stress disorder, domestic violence and K-9 demonstrations, among other topics.

There are no minimum physical requirements, but all applicants must pass a background check.

Applications are available at the dispatch center at the sheriff’s office front entrance. Applications may also be dropped off at the dispatch center or mailed to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, addressed to Lt. James Lanier, 105 E. High St., Lebanon, TN 37087. Applications may be accessed at wcso95.org.