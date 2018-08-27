Lebanon police search for burglary, robbery suspect

According to Lebanon police spokesperson P.J. Hardy, a suspect tried to kick in a door Sunday at about 11:20 a.m. at a home at 130 Winwood Drive. The suspect was met by the homeowner and left the scene in a dark-colored Nissan Titan pickup truck.

Late Sunday night, Detective Allison Daniel positively identified the suspect at Melton Tribble Jr., 47, of Lebanon and got warrants for aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Hardy said Tribble is a suspect in several crimes in Lebanon and possibly Wilson County.

Tribble is a white man about 6 feet tall, weighs about 215 pounds with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Police believe Tribble is driving a black 2011 Nissan Titan pickup truck with a license plate with 9V5 as the last three digits.

Hardy said Tribble has since made threats of violence and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Tribble or the pickup should not approach him, but call 911, Hardy said. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Tribble should call 615-444-2323.