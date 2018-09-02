Shoplifting suspect tries to hide in home crawl space

Officers responded Walmart at 300 Pleasant Grove Road on Thursday at about 5 p.m. in search of a man who fled the area after he apparently shoplifted items. An off-duty police officer spotted the man, later identified James Jones, 29, of Nashville, as he entered a crawl space at a home in the 1400 block of Barrett Drive. Officers ultimately arrested Jones, who found to be in possession of stolen merchandise, police said.

Further investigation revealed Jones arrived with two other people, and officers found them in the Walmart parking lot. During the investigation, officers found John Murdock, 38, of Hermitage, in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Alexandria Terry, 24, of Nashville, was wanted in Nashville for failure to be booked.

Jones was charged with burglary, evading arrest and theft of merchandise. Murdock was charged with simple possession of heroin and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were booked in at the Wilson County Jail.

Terry was arrested and taken to Metro-Nashville police for her outstanding warrant for arrest.