Mt. Juliet police search for missing man

Martinez went missing from the West Division Street area in Mt. Juliet near the Davidson County line. He left his home without his cellphone, cash or extra clothing.

Police don’t know what Martinez wore when he left, but he is described as a 6-feet, 1-inch tall Hispanic man who weighs about 140 pounds.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Martinez, they are urged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS or at mjpd.org.