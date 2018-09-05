AMBER Alert issued for Destiny Faith Aldridge

Destiny is a white female with blonde hair, hazel eyes, 5'ft and 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing gray stretch pants, a black short sleeve shirt and black Nike sandals at her residence in Portland Wednesday evening.

Ronnie Wilmoth, 21, is suspected of abducting her. He is a white male with brown hair, blue eyes, 6 feet and 195 lbs. He was last seen wearing jeans, a pink shirt and red cap.

They are believed to be traveling in a white Kia Optima with Tennessee tag #9L08H0.

Destiny is currently 8 months pregnant and police say she was taken by force by Wilmoth.

Information on the whereabouts of Destiny Aldridge or Ronnie Wilmoth may be given to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Portland Police Department at 615-325-3434.