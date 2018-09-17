Monday night shooting leaves two dead near Lebanon

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call just after 7 p.m. with reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, deputies found the bodies of two men who died from gunshot wounds.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, the shooting appears to have stemmed from a civil dispute that originated Monday morning.

Moore said there is no danger to the public, and no arrests have been made as of Monday night.

