Deputies charge suspect in countywide chase

Sumner County sheriff’s deputies pursued the car as it entered Wilson County on State Route 109. Sumner County deputies tried to pull over the silver Pontiac sedan driven by David Kyle Bockoven, 31, of Lafayette, in the Millersville area. Bockoven apparently tried to ram a vehicle, and its driver called in a complaint on Flat Ridge Road.

Deputies then tried to stop the car using stop sticks, which flattened the driver’s side tires after Bockoven avoided one set of stop sticks.

As vehicle speeds reduced from under 70 mph to around 30 mph on Hwy 109 southbound as the suspects driver’s side tires became flat. Traffic was light at about 10 p.m., so deputies attempted to box in Bockoven, who then swerved at the patrol cars.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, Bockoven hit a patrol car’s front passenger side fender while going about 27 mph on State Route 109 at Business Park Drive. No injuries were reported.

During the attempted containment a Wilson County deputy reported Bockoven attempted to eat what is believed to be drugs while he drove the car.

The suspect continued to drive recklessly into oncoming traffic and swerve at pursuing patrol cars.

The chase continued on State Route 109 with speeds at about 60 mph when Bockoven turned onto Interstate 40 eastbound.

The car continued to lose tire tread as speeds increased to about 70 mph on the interstate. The suspect also continued to try and ram deputies and block them from passing his vehicle. When deputies merged onto I-40 from exit 236, Moore said Bockoven intentionally slammed on his brakes to try and cause the deputies to wreck.

The chase continued on I-40 until exit 239 where Bockoven exited onto Sparta Pike southbound eventually into the Watertown city limits, where Bockoven again tried to ram deputies.

Moore said Bockoven turned onto East Main Street then right onto Vickers Avenue and then onto Silver Street near 150 Church Ave.

Bockoven continued to circle the area as he drove through yards and nearly hit multiple patrol cars, until he turned back onto Vickers Avenue, where Bockoven’s car collided with a patrol car.

The vehicle then stopped in front of 145 Vickers Ave., and then Bockoven fled on foot. Deputies eventually caught Bockoven and arrested him while he continued to resist deputies.

Moore said Bockoven was driving on a revoked driver’s license for a DUI and on probation for felony possession of schedule II drugs.

According to Moore, while deputies did not find drugs in Bockoven’s possession, they reported he appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol as he was drenched in sweat, unsteady on his feet and had a hard time keeping his eyes open.

Wilson County deputies charged Bockoven with third-offense driving on a revoked license, driving under the influence, evading arrest, resisting arrest, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment.

Sumner County deputies additionally charged Bockoven with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, one count of evading arrest, failure to give immediate notice of crash, speeding, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, violation of light law.

No injuries were reported in the chase.