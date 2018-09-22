Emergency crews search for possible drowning victim in Mt. Juliet

Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore said the victim is believed to be 17 years old who went swimming at Cedar Creek Boat Ramp in Mt. Juliet, went under the water in a deep area and never resurfaced.

Moore said the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m.

WEMA director Joey Cooper said divers are at the scene in search of the teen. Moore said it’s believed no foul play was involved.

Cedar Creek Boat Ramp is at 9264 Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet.

This is a developing story. Check lebanondemocrat.com for updates.

Breaking News

