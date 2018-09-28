Guns, drugs, stolen property, cash found in Mt. Juliet home

Authorities found three guns, including one stolen from a home invasion in Rutherford County, various narcotics, including cocaine, crack cocaine, cannabis and LSD, and large sums of money believed to be involved in drug distribution.

The arrest and seizure happened when a search warrant was executed at 1712 Mt. Juliet Road after authorities suspected they would find evidence connected to crimes associated with vehicle burglaries in Wilson and Davidson counties.

The search warrant also listed a teenage boy who had two active juvenile petitions out of Davidson County for aggravated robberies. Authorities found about 15 people inside the house, including the boy, who was wanted in Davidson County.

“We were able to collectively execute a search warrant on a residence where numerous drugs and firearms were present, as well as apprehend a juvenile who was involved in violent crimes out of the Metro area,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “This is just another example [the danger] this potentially could’ve posed the public and to the officers. We are working every day with our local and surrounding agencies to combat drug distribution and to keep weapons out of the wrong hands. Many of these suspects were also associated with vehicle burglaries, and we cannot stress enough the importance of securing your vehicle every time you leave it unoccupied.”

The boy was taken to Davidson County, and five other suspects face numerous drug and firearm charges pending the outcome of a Wilson County grand jury investigation.