UPDATE: Armed man barricaded inside Lebanon apartment

An armed man Lebanon police said is suicidal is currently barricaded inside his apartment.

Officers were called Wednesday to Cedarwood Apartments at 110 Cedarwood Drive behind Arby’s and Mapco on South Cumberland Street at about 11 a.m. The unidentified man is in apartment 83, and officers want to get him out without incident.

Police have notified residents at the complex to leave until the scene is secure.

UPDATE: At about 12:30 p.m., Lebanon police’s SWAT team arrived at the apartment complex.

This is a developing story. Check lebanondemocrat.com for updates.

Breaking News

