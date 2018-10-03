Drive-by shooting targets Mt. Juliet home

According to Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the shooter targeted a home and fled the scene in a newer-model, white Toyota Land Cruiser or larger sport-utility vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and Chandler said there is no known extended threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check lebanondemocrat.com for updates.

Breaking News

