Lebanon police respond to barricaded man

There were no injuries reported in the nearly two-hour standoff that started at about 11 a.m. at the apartment complex behind Arby’s and Mapco on South Cumberland Street.

Police evacuated residents at the complex until the scene was secured.

The Lebanon SWAT team and the mobile command center were stationed at the scene and were assisted by Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics and Lebanon fire once the unidentified man was secured.

No charges were filed, and the man was taken to get medical treatment.

Breaking News

