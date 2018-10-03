Mt. Juliet man caught on camera abusing son

Deputies were contacted by Dickens’ ex-wife who showed the deputies the surveillance video that was recorded at her home on the 3800 block of Nonaville Road in Mt. Juliet.

The altercation began when Dickens bent the boy over his knee and spanked him with obvious aggression before Dickens shoved the child to the ground and kicked him as he ran away.

More surveillance footage showed the 6-year-old cowering in the corner of his room while Dickens’ slapped and kicked him.

Dickens was not at the home when the report was taken and refused to return to the home. Deputies obtained warrants for Dickens, who was charged with child abuse or neglect. Dickens later turned himself in to authorities.

Two rifles were also seized from the scene due to the nature of the incident. Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics took the boy to a local hospital. A Department of Children’s Services referral was also made.

While the line between discipline and abuse can sometimes become blurred, Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore said any person who knowingly treats a child 8 years old or younger in such a manner as to inflict injury has moved past discipline and into the realm of child abuse, which is a Class D felony.

“Discipline becomes excessive when a child is physically injured that requires medical attention, punishment is meant to instill fear rather than to educate a child, parent or caretaker loses control, the action is inappropriate for the child’s age, and action results from a caretaker’s unreasonable demands or expectations for the child,” Moore said. “It’s a very sad situation that a child had to endure this type of behavior from a parent. There is absolutely no room for that type of behavior. The child was defenseless, and Mr. Dickens needs to be held accountable for his actions.”