Law Enforcement

Early morning crash places schools on soft lockdown

Matt Masters • Today at 10:20 AM
Wilson County sheriff’s deputies assisted Watertown Police at the scene of a head-on collision Thursday at about 4:30a.m. The wreck occurred on Sparta Pike in front of the Subway restaurant in Watertown, where two white men fled the scene on foot.

The two vehicles involved were a white GMC Sierra and a white Honda Accord. The occupants of the Sierra had already left the scene when police arrived, but officers found wallets and IDs of Robert P. Bush and Samuel P. Rector in the vehicle.

Both subjects fled the scene in the direction of Watertown Middle School which prompted officials to place all three schools in Watertown on soft lockdown for about 30 minutes during students’ arrival to schools. The lockdown was cancelled after school started. Bush has nine active warrants, and authorities ask that anyone with information on their whereabouts call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.

This is an developing story. Check lebanondemocrat.com for updates.

 

