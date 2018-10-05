UPDATE: Wanted man Kirby Wallace captured alive

Wallace is suspected of an alleged crime spree that began Sept. 23 in the Indian Mound community that included killing, arson and theft, and was captured without incident and appeared to be uninjured and healthy.

Wallace was placed on the TBI’s top 10 most wanted list and wanted by the TBI and Stewart County authorities for one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated arson, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of especially aggravated robbery and one count of especially aggravated burglary.

Wallace was also wanted in Montgomery County for one count of especially aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of theft of property.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Stewart County and Henry County sheriff’s detectives praised the teamwork displayed by the various departments that came together from across the state to assist in the week-long manhunt that ended in the successful capture of Wallace.

The press conference include information from Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray, Henry County sheriff’s investigators, TBI, Tennessee Highway Patrol, FBI and other agencies.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Bellew made contact with Wallace and arrested him, along with the help of one of his deputies, after they staked out the search area in commandeered deer stands.

Bellew said during Friday afternoon’s press conference, when he made contact with Wallace, Wallace reached into his waistband where he had a revolver before he surrendered. Bellew said Wallace admitted he considered firing at the sheriff but realized he was outgunned and at a disadvantage as the sheriff was armed with an AR-15 rifle and had the high ground.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan issued a statement on the capture after his special response team assisted in the manhunt in the past several days.

“We are relieved to hear the news of the capture of Kirby Wallace. The communities of Stewart and Montgomery counties have been through a lot these past days, as well as the law enforcement agencies who were involved,” Bryan said. “We were more than happy to send additional resources from our office for mutual aid to assist them with the search. We know that if we were in a similar situation, they would be by our side, as well.”

Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick also issued a statement on the capture.

“The dedication and commitment from our staff continues to impress me. The Special Response Team, who deployed to the Wallace manhunt, volunteered to go. They simply wanted to help their colleagues from other agencies and apprehend a dangerous individual. I’m thankful that our department had the capability and opportunity to assist. I’m also thankful that Wallace was taken into custody without further incident,” Hambrick said.