Police said the caller believed it could be real, which caused police shut down the park and called in the Tennessee Highway Patrol Bomb Squad as a precaution.

Bomb squad officers deployed a robot to investigate and set off a controlled demolition of the device at about 8:04 p.m.

It was later determined that the object was a replica or toy grenade.

There were no injuries, and officers reopened the park. Mt. Juliet police hope to identify who put the replica grenade in the park.