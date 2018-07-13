Letter to the Editor: Annoying calls from candidates lose my vote

I sure will be glad when the election is over, so I can use my phones again. We get an average of 35 calls a day from politicians who are looking for votes. I admire their convictions, but it’s a little too much when they bombard the phone lines until I can’t use them myself. I’m the one who is paying the bill.

Some of them will say they are not career insider politicians, as if there is something wrong with being one. That is exactly what they want to be, but they want us to believe that it’s a bad thing. Next election, they will be telling us about all of the experience they have.

I have made myself a list of everyone who calls. If they call more than once, I mark them off my list so I don’t vote for them. I take the invasion of my privacy very seriously.

You will have to admit, though, it is a very good gig if you can get it. No matter their party affiliation, they will receive full pay for the rest of their lives and get free health care until they die. That’s something we peasants would also enjoy, but we don’t get to vote for our own salary and benefits. Wake up America.

Hershel Butts

Gladeville