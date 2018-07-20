Letter to the Editor: County employees have equal opportunity to represent their area

A recent letter to the editor from John Bell claimed school employees shouldn’t be allowed to be on the Wilson County Commission and get to vote on things like their pay, etc. It made several inaccurate and wrong comparisons about being your own boss and voting on things that affect your boss and superiors or being allowed to vote to fire their boss. I would like to know when the county commission became able to vote to fire the school employees – and if so, why was Commissioner Frank Bush so wrapped up in having access to why teachers were fired, even when the commissioners around him were saying that isn’t their business and they don’t feel it should be.

It is incredibly ridiculous to think it’s self-interest when Kevin Costley is not a certified classroom teacher. He would not benefit or suffer any more than any other parent of the system would from the outcome of votes on teacher pay. If you start saying it’s not right because they have spouses, children, friends or co-workers whose raises they are voting on, you have eliminated half the county. Let’s be real. How many people don’t have at least one friend who is a teacher? I guess under that logic, the commissioners who would be affected by a tax increase should not be allowed to vote on the issues of tax increases. It’s absurd thinking and actually just a dirty tactic to try and sway voters to vote for Bush. Then I have this question. Did Bush not have a family member employed by Wilson County Schools when he became a commissioner? Would it be OK then if that person in his family were fired, and then he had an agenda against the school system, which affected his votes, as well? Would that not also be some form of conflict of interest, perhaps even someone with an ax to grind? As a matter of fact, Bell also fails to mention Bush sponsored a resolution in 2015 to raise his own pay at the county commission – a 100-percent pay raise.

Again, if a man who has worked for 12 years as a classified employee for the schools and spent his spare time coaching and volunteering to work game clocks and scoreboards for the school teams is going to be a conflict of interest in representing our area of the county, it should be considered that a man who has zero involvement with the same entities and zero interest in the livelihood of such should also be considered non-qualified to have a vote in these affairs. And to honestly say either of those ideas are credible takes away the idea of giving equal opportunity to the common citizens to represent their area in political matters. It is not even remotely close to the inmates running the prison or the players coaching the team, and to say it gives the impression Bell doesn’t really even understand the role of the commission at all.

I do have one more question for Bell. Please ask Frank Bush when was the last time he visited a school in his district. People of District 8, it’s been a long time since you have had a voice. It’s time for a change.

Vote for Kevin Costley for county commission in District 8.

Rachel Leggett

Mt. Juliet