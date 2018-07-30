Letter to the Editor: Use your right to vote

Last year, hundreds of Tennesseans from all walks of life decided to take an active part in the important issues of the day. Young and old volunteered their time because they felt strongly these issues needed to be addressed. Things like expanding Medicaid, stopping the opioid epidemic and healing thousands of broken Tennessee families were some of the health care issues.

Teacher’s pay, testing instead of teaching and public school costs were some of the public education issues. They also were vocal about a state minimum wage law, commonsense solutions to gun violence and cleaning up our landscape and landfills by putting a 10-cent deposit on plastic bottles.

The volunteers worked hard all last year, writing, calling and visiting their representatives. Then, many of them decided to make an even bigger sacrifice by running for office. In most cases, these are local offices that pay virtually nothing.

Voting for a candidate is voting for an issue that’s important to you. Voting is the least you can do in a democracy, and if you don’t do the least you can do, then the least is all you will get in return.

David Clark

Tullahoma