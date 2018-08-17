Letter to the Editor: In response to the fake news consortium

I read with scant amusement Jared Felkins’ column about media attacks. I had been wondering if your paper would respond to the dog-whistle the Boston Globe blew, and sure enough, right on cue. You said you didn’t want to be labeled as part of the “fake news” crowd and in the same breath joined them. By misconstruing President Donald Trump’s words that he was attacking the entire media as fake news and therefore an “enemy of the people,” you became a part of the “fake news” consortium. He knows, as well as I, that there are still a few good journalists out there, but they, unfortunately, are a very tiny minority. As for President Trump’s assertion that “fake news,” the media outlets that spew out vitriolic hatred, half-truths, outright lies, omit factual information on a regular basis and then are shocked when he calls them out on it, are the “enemy of the people,” yes, I agree with him.

They are the enemy of this country and its inhabitants. When President Trump was elected and the MSM openly declared all-out war on him, and the New York Times in particular, dedicated 32 full-time staffers strictly to digging up dirt on the president, they surrendered any last claims to journalism, credibility or objectivity. They firmly ensconced themselves as hacks in the pocket of the Democrat party as its propaganda arm, nothing more. So yes, with their daily attacks on the president, trying to undermine him and his administration, I believe them to be the “enemy of the people.”

You stated that President Trump was not the first president to get negative press and not likely to be the last. Who was the last president to get 95 percent negative coverage? Hmmm, let me think. There’s nothing unfair or unbalanced there, right? Bias just couldn’t be a factor. And somehow you made President Trump responsible for the Annapolis newspaper shooting. And his words of condolence afterwards seemed to trigger you. I sure wish you had explained where you were going with that a little better. Or maybe that was your purpose. Blame him for the shooting and leave it at that. We live in unprecedented times all right. Times where it’s nearly impossible to find an unbiased journalist anywhere.

I believe you when you say your pen stays loaded all the time. You’re just waiting for the next dog whistle.

Philip DeLozier

Lebanon