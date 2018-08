I want to congratulate you on the fine opinion piece you wrote in Thursday’s Lebanon Democrat. I have been a subscriber of The Democrat for 20 years, and I have never been prouder of The Democrat or of you, as editor. You are to be commended for having the courage to speak out for journalists and for protecting our country’s First Amendment rights in today’s political climate. Journalism is an honorable profession and should be protected from all attacks.

Betty C. Atkins

Lebanon