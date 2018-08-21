Letter to the Editor: Many on dialysis can’t afford to pay high price for treatments

A recent story about kidney health screenings reminded me of all the people I know who discovered they had kidney disease. Many of these folks had to go on dialysis, and a lot of them worried about how to pay for it.

There are charities that exist who give dialysis patients funds to pay for their dialysis treatment. Unfortunately, some insurance companies wish to stop the practice of giving charitable donations, specifically to those that have end-stage renal disease. Charitable donations are sometimes the only reason an individual with ESRD can afford the life-extending dialysis treatment.

Without charitable donations, these individuals would need to drop their private insurance and end up on the shoulder of Medicaid and the U.S. taxpayer. This is solely because insurance companies wish to cut costs.

Dialysis is incredibly expensive, and without charitable donations, most patients can’t afford it and are left to the wills of the world. Is that really who we are as Americans? I would say no. When you go in to get screened for kidney issues and find you have health problems, you shouldn’t have to leave worried about how to pay for those problems.

Michael Giles

Hendersonville