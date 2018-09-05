Letter to the Editor: District 6 commission decision disheartening

I am disappointed that many Wilson County commissioners chose Aug. 20 to appoint themselves as dictators to decide who would represent District 6 as county commission for the next four years.

Although by law it was legal, it is very disheartening to the citizens of the district. We deserve to make our own decision at the ballot box, which by law is also legal.

Also, at the meeting there was no mention of a vote to send the choice back to the voters of our district to let them make their choice. It seems like it was a rush job and very undemocratic. Some commissioners made comments like “we couldn’t decide” and pushed hard for a runoff election, making themselves both judge and jury to decide who was best to serve. It’s not appreciated by the citizens of District 6.

I would like to congratulate the incoming commissioners and urge them to keep all citizens in mind when making decisions on county matters.

Wayne Drennon

Lebanon