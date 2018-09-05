Letter to the Editor: Wilson County Fair a success for our local community

In response to Mr. Butts’ letter to The Lebanon Democrat on Aug. 29 regarding the Wilson County Fair, I am very disappointed that it was even published.

First, Mr. Butts, what is a lot of people and why would have come to you and voice their complaints about the fair. It is apparent you are writing the letter in the third person without seeing the fair firsthand. You are an experienced columnist; shame on you.

I can write knowing firsthand that this year’s fair was a great success. Yes, there are changes every year to improve upon the previous year’s fair. There are 600 men and women – 300 fair board members and another 300 on committee – along with 100 youth board members who work throughout the year and meet each month to compare ideas to make it better. These volunteers work long and late hours leading up to and during the fair to get it ready. Once the fair is over, they return to clean up, store items and prepare for next year.

You mentioned a “big building in the middle of a parking lot, and people had to park in a cow pasture.” That new building you are referring to is the Wilson County Expo Center. You should go see it firsthand. Thanks to Mayor Randall Hutto and the county commissioners, we have something of which to be proud. It is used all year, and we are privileged to use it during the fair. I have visited other fairs our size, and that was one thing we were lacking. It is used for displays, exhibits and many competition events.

The “cow pasture” parking lot was enlarged to accompany more vehicles. The lanes were paved, graveled, numbered and named to make it easier to find vehicles. There were added volunteer hours for trolleys, courtesy carts and security to transport visitors to and from their vehicles to the admission gates. In previous years, many people were frustrated and searched relentlessly to find their vehicle.

Yes, there were “long lines” for the rides. Have you ever seen a popular ride with short lines? This year, the executive committee contracted with a new amusement company to provide 80 rides versus 60 rides last year. This company also has a better safety record. By the way, there are more things to do other than the rides.

For your $12 admission ticket, you get to see a lot of amazing concerts, shows, demolition derby, exhibits and the Fiddlers Grove pioneer village without waiting in line.

To your comments regarding the Tennessee State Fair, they are good people and work had to provide a good fair. We just happen to operate a little differently.

Mr. Butts, please come out next year and see what it is all about. I will pay for your admission ticket.

Fred Corley

Mt. Juliet