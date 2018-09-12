Letter to the Editor: Respect for Sept. 11 lacking

In the grand scheme of things, this might seem trivial given the current state of our country’s discord. Can we not provide the simplest of respect to those who perished Sept. 11 and those who served destroying the enemy who caused it? How hard is it to fly a flag at half-staff out of respect?

We are so self-absorbed and our politicians are so busy jockeying for position on any particular issue that the fabric of our republic is in jeopardy. The flag is where I draw the line. When I have friends like Spc. Sandrell who was wounded and friends like Spc. Taylor who died in combat protecting the flag, the republic and fighting those who did and will continue to attempt to do harm to our country.

You’re right. I am a bit agitated. As I was driving to a location in Wilson County, my heart was broken by those flying our colors at full staff. Yes, private citizens and businesses.

If it is because you were unaware, so be it. If it is because you forgot, shame on you. If it was because you deliberately chose to ignore Sept. 11 then I invite you to Pegram, to East Nashville, to Arlington Cemetery where there are gardens of stone with names on them of those who gave their lives for this country.

I have always been proud of the overall patriotism of Wilson County, but on this day I held my head in shame.

On a side note, I understand the right to freedom of expression, but that doesn’t mean I have to agree.

Jim Williams

Lebanon