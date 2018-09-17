Letter to the Editor: Phil Bredesen in Senate can help with opioid crisis

The opioid crisis has grown almost beyond belief. Last year, 37,000 people were hospitalized for drug overdoses in Tennessee, and 1,776 people died. Our community has a population of 33,263. Our high school has a student body of 1,993. I hope this helps you to imagine the full scale of this crisis and the damage that it will cause to our state.

We are at a point where we must either fight the issue or watch as our state is consumed by the financial, personal and emotional costs of opioids. We need to elect a senator who is willing to take a sober look at this issue and acknowledge what has gone wrong in the Congress in the pharmaceutical realm and here in our communities and work toward a compassionate solution.

Phil Bredesen is a leader who can ensure we go down the right path. Throughout his campaign, he has held round tables and meeting people who are on the front lines addressing the opioid crisis. He has a background in public and private sector health care management and the temperament to work with people on all ends of the political spectrum.

If you want someone who can get things done, you want Phil Bredesen to be Tennessee’s champion in the Senate.

Katie Bush

Lebanon