Letter to the Editor: Words change the meaning

The word, yes, spoken in response to a marriage proposal births a shared lifelong journey. The spoken word, no, that rejects the proposal, separates friends and redirects their paths, leaving behind shattered dreams and at least one broken heart.

Words also paint pictures and leave lasting impressions in the minds of readers. A talented and well-respected writer recently wrote a story about yours truly, and the books I have written. The story appeared in this paper, and I am grateful to the writer and newspaper editor for their efforts. Unfortunately, the writer used the words, “psychic messages,” to describe the after-death appearances my deceased husband made to two Nashville physicians that led me to write my first book. Some may have misinterpreted those words, and that is why I am addressing the matter at this time. The words, “divine intervention,” would have been more accurate.

From day one, my desire was to share the well-documented after-death appearance stories to encourage those facing death and people who have lost loved ones. I steadfastly proclaimed my faith in God and my gratitude to Him for the miracles that took place. The Living God caused those after-death appearances to happen. Consistently, I have given God the praise, glory and honor for those miraculous occurrences. Everything that happened was part of God’s plan.

Because I take my role in God’s plan so seriously, I feel it is necessary for me to clear up any misconceptions in the minds of readers who may have been confused by reading the words “psychic messages” in association with the miraculous experiences and a Christian author. Neither those miraculous occurrences nor I have anything to do with psychic powers or the occult. My faith remains intact.

William Bradbury was born in 1816. The words of a memorable hymn that he wrote come to mind and accurately define who I am and what I believe, so that no one may doubt my faith or sincerity.

“My hope is built on nothing less, than Jesus’ blood and righteousness; I dare not trust the sweetest frame, but wholly lean on Jesus’ name. On Christ the solid Rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand.”

Faye Aldridge

Lebanon