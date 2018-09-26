Letter to the Editor: Thank you, Gwynne Queener

Our primary elections have already taken place. I voted. I trust you did, too. Did all of my candidates that I voted for get elected? No. But that is the American process where someone wins and someone loses.

There was one person who did not win in the primary who I would like to thank. It is Gwynne Queener who had served on the school board for Wilson County for only 11 months. She was not on the board very long, but as an educator, she had the best interest of the students, the teachers and the parents of Wilson County at heart. She was able to help get several things passed, which included:

• a new school for Mt Juliet without a tax increase. Did you know that was defeated by the current commissioners, and there will be a tax increase on the ballot in November? Vote no for a tax increase. The school can and should be built without a tax increase or the bonds that were put in place. The school board knew how to do it, but obviously the commissioners you elected don’t. Show your opinion and vote no in November to increase your taxes.

• the Learning Center for teachers that allows teachers to take their preschool children with them to the school they are teaching at or a school close by was passed while she was on the school board.

• she spearheaded, and with Rep. Susan Lynn’s help, gave Blue Star flags to each family who has a Wilson County student going into the military.

• she helped approve money spent to put buzz-in entrances at all of our schools.

• she supported the 12.5-percent increase for teacher’s raises. However, the county commissioners did not vote for the funds to do that. The commissioners only gave teachers a 4-percent raise.

Thank you, Mrs. Queener, for the excellent job you did. I know you served well because you served from your heart. You were there for the teachers and the students. I am sorry District 7 did not re-elect you to the board. It is their loss and each teacher and student’s loss, too. You were a breath of fresh air.

Why are the county commissioners not taking the recommendations and approving the things the school board passed? Do we need a breath of “fresh air” on the board of our county commissioners? Good question. Remember to vote no on a tax increase in November. Don’t let them tax you for a school that the county commission knows can be built without a tax increase.

Diane Young

Mt. Juliet