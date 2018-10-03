Letter to the Editor: Bredesen won the Cumberland debate for Senate

The Tennessee senatorial debate between Marshal Blackburn and Phil Bredesen showed the contrast for direction this country needs to progress in to prepare for our next generation.

My own heart’s desire is that our kids have the things that I had growing up – adequate food, medicine and safe schools. They deserve to have all of this, and we must work together to make it happen for the young people.

Early in the debate, Bredesen described the obstruction of democracy as “hyper partisanship.” George Washington described this in his farewell address in 1746. Washington stated much could be achieved “by prudence, conciliation and firmness.”

Debate is intrinsic to our process of legislation, and to flow well, timekeeping rules and tact are intrinsic. Blackburn, three times at least, went over the clock and twice took verbal jabs at the moderators as she grew impatient with the time clock being reset for the next topic.

Her vitriolic tribunal began with her opening attacks to Bredesen as a tactic to try and lower the expectations of the listening audience, wasting time that could have been used for practical discussion. She predictably backslid into accusations. Her perseverant chants of the names of people not even present, attempted again to defocus real, present-time discussion. The statement that “we have ISIS on the run” was quite disturbing to me, as terrorism is the clear and present danger that is not observed merely as motion on the field.

To my mind, Bredesen won this debate. He used time allotted, responded to the questions and maintained respect for the audience. I hope future debates will allow topic focus and respect for listeners.

Cathy Dunn

Kingsport