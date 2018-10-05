Letter to the Editor: Get out to the polls for Nov. 6 election

I was raised in the Statesville area, and boy do I miss it. I wouldn’t trade my experiences growing up in Wilson County for anything. Unfortunately, things change, and Wilson County is no exception. I don’t even recognize some areas of the county now, but on the bright side, I see hope in the future – the upcoming governor’s election.

I’m writing to be sure the good folks back home know this, and they are aware of the great character of one particular candidate.

The upcoming election isn’t about politics for me. What I mean is there is a candidate I will be honored to vote for based solely on character, Bill Lee. Admittedly, I do not know a whole lot about Lee’s opponent, but I know Bill Lee, and that is enough for me.

I had the privilege of meeting Lee years ago when he graciously accepted invitations to speak at the tiny church I attended and then a small business class I had in graduate school. He didn’t have anything to gain from accepting these invitations, but he accepted anyway. He did so to invest in others and help them grow spiritually and professionally. These are just a couple of examples of Lee’s lifetime commitment to service.

I have also come to know Bill Lee through memories shared by my in-laws who have known “Uncle Bill’s” family for generations and through my wife who has been the bovine veterinarian for the Lee family farm. Their faith, dedication to family and their employees and their ties to agriculture are just a few of the things I respect about them. I also value that the Lees are small town, just like me.

In closing, I do have one concern leading up to the Nov. 6 election, and that’s voter complacency. Lee won the primary overwhelmingly, and he is consistently ahead in the polls. But, it isn’t over until it’s over, so its important folks get out and vote. Cast your vote based on character, not politics, and you will be thrilled with what you get in return with Bill Lee.

Charles Yoest

College Grove