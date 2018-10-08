Letter to the Editor: When will they come for you?

To paraphrase Martin Niemoller, a German Lutheran pastor who spoke out against Hitler and was thrown into a concentration camp; first, they came for the poor, and I did not vote, because I was not poor. Then, they came for the undocumented immigrants, and I did not vote, because I was not an undocumented immigrant. Then, they came for the people of color, and I did not vote, because I was not a person of color. Then, they came for the women, and I did not vote because I am not a woman. Then, they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me.

If you are white and middle class, you probably don’t think this warning applies to you. In 1930s Germany, the Jews, communists and incurable patients did not think it applied to them either.

The powers that run this country, Wall Street banks, Russian oligarchs, the Koch brothers etc., they know who votes and who doesn’t. Do not speak out, do not vote, and one day they will come for you. And then there will be no one to speak for you.

David Clark

Tullahoma