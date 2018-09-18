GetCaughtReading: Weeklong campaign encourages reading for all ages

Tennessee's Imagination Library Week celebrates the program first piloted by singer Dolly Parton almost 30 years ago.

“This year marks the 13th anniversary of Wilson Books from Birth, and there is much to celebrate. We have 5,900 children currently enrolled in the program, and we have graduated out more than 12,100,” said Peggy Simpson, director of Wilson Books from Birth. “More than 660,000 books have been mailed to Wilson County children.”

During the week, Wilson Books from Birth invited individuals from the community to read in the prekindergarten classrooms and childcare providers across Wilson County.

“Currently, 32 locations are scheduled for readers during the week,” Simpson said. “We are so proud of these volunteer readers who help promote early childhood literacy in Wilson County.”

With programs in 49 states and several countries, the campaign to send children from birth to 5 years old a new book once a month is changing lives, according to Dean Hoskins, vice president of the Governor's Books from Birth Foundation.

"Just by the virtue of having books in the home, children are more likely to succeed, not just as they enter kindergarten but at third-grade reading levels,” she said. “But also we have seen that parents do engage around books with their children when they are in the home."

Neighboring North Carolina recently confirmed funding for a program modeled after Tennessee.

This week as part of the campaign, the campaign encourages people to take a picture of themselves reading and post it on social media with the hashtag #GetCaughtReading.

Hoskins said while the social media effort is a great way to increase public awareness, it's also about making sure reading is modeled for our younger generation.

"We want to raise awareness of how important it is for children to see adults in their lives and older siblings in their lives, reading, that reading is an integral part of everything that happens in family life," she said.

More than 1 million children have participated in the program. A state study in 2014 found increased school testing scores for children who received the free books, which are available to all, regardless of income.