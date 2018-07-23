Wilson County Fair introduces new milk cow

The fair bought a milking cow, which is a life-sized cow that moos and children will be able to milk. The cow will be featured in Hometown USA in the Expo Center each day of the fair as part of the Pick Tennessee Products section.

“It is a unique experience for children as they milk the cow and it is mooing while it happens,” said Wilson County Promotions president Randall Clemons.

The Wilson County Fair Board had a naming contest recently, and the cow was named Buttercup. Homestead USA at the fair will feature school exhibits from each school in Wilson County, vegetable competitive exhibits, rose exhibits, baking exhibits, egg competition exhibits, a display of rare antique John Deere tractors as part of the 100th anniversary of John Deere, community park and the hometown stage. The hometown stage will feature daily musical entertainment, culinary arts demonstrations, history, recreation, shopping and more.

The Wilson County Fair will be a learning experience for children about the farm with Fun on the Farm on Aug. 21 for 4-12 year olds. The event will include sack races, cow milking, spoon egg races, goat ribbon pulling and greased pig contests.

The fair will feature daily the Ag Venture Barn, which teaches children hands on about farm animals. Children will be able to visit chickens, pigs, goats, sheep, cows and other farm animals. There will be many hands-on farm events in the barn. In the livestock barn area, there will be a petting zoo of farm animals, as well.

“The fair will be the largest school classroom in the state the week of the fair as it is a learning experience for children and adults on farm life of yesterday,” Clemons said.

For more information, visit wilsoncountyfair.net or pick up a fair catalog at most banks in Wilson County or The Lebanon Democrat office.