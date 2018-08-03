Job prospects continue to grow in Wilson County

A project identified as Project Commerce was submitted for consideration under Wilson County’s approved payment in lieu of tax incentive program. The existing Wilson County manufacturer is under consideration for a major expansion of its current production facilities.

The project could result in the investment of about $12.4 million in real and $41.2 million in personal property investments for the facility in Lebanon.

The project would add an additional 90 full-time employees to its current operation that has 175 employees. The new employees will include 80 production, four maintenance, two office and four management jobs, with the projected average wages for the employees at $21 per hour.

The board unanimously approved the PILOT and sent the project on to the Wilson County Budget Committee.

The board also discussed other existing and new projects, including Project Blue, in which a client seeks an existing facility or one under construction of 1 million-1.5 million square feet for an e-commerce operation. The project is estimated to have expenditures of more than $100 million and up to 700 employees.

Project X is a new project where a TVA client seeks a 125-plus-acre greenfield site, where it would be able to provide more than 600 jobs with a $400 million-$500 million capital expenditure.