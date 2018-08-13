Final preparations begin for the Wilson County Fair

“Everything gets a new coat of paint, cobwebs dusted, trees and bushes trimmed, concrete pressure washed and on top of that the rides have already started arriving and are under construction,” said Wilson County Promotions president Randall Clemons. “It’s going to be a great fair, and we can’t thank everyone enough who has had a hand in making it happen. Special thank you to every volunteer, Quintin Smith and the James E. Ward Agricultural Center staff, Sheriff Robert Bryan and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Mike Justice and the Lebanon Police Department and the city of Lebanon for all you do to help get ready.”

Clemons said some people will attend for the fried Twinkies and the thrill rides, while others will be drawn in by the nostalgia of Fiddlers Grove, the live music or the rare chance to pet a camel.

With hundreds of competitions, 50-plus rides and a mile-long list of food vendors, exhibits, activities and special events, nine days is barely enough time to squeeze in everything on tap at the Wilson County Fair.

Tickets are on sale for the fair that will run Aug. 17-25 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

“We are proud to create a family-fun event where you can immerse yourself in a wide variety of authentic rural experiences,” Clemons said, “It’s entertaining; it’s educational; it’s true to our roots and it’s good for the local economy. There’s no atmosphere quite like the one created at the Wilson County Fair.”

About 500,000 people are drawn to the event each year.

This year’s fair will offer a variety of thrill rides, including two roller coasters, an expanded Kiddie Land area with 23 rides for children and the 65-foot-tall Euro Slide – the tallest portable slide in the U.S.

For spectators and those with something to prove, there will be competitions throughout the fair in categories, including animals, creative arts, motorized events, amateur talent and many more.

The music lineup will include a variety of local and national acts that will perform on eight stages throughout the week, as well as two nights of concerts with the Jimmy Bowen Band opening for Ronnie Millsap on Aug. 20 and Buddy Jewell opening for Confederate Railroad on Aug 21. Concerts will be held in the large covered arena with ample seating. Both of the concerts are included in the price of admission to the fair.

General admission at the gate each day will be $12 for adults, $6 for children between 6-12 years old and free for children 5 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at wilsoncountyfair.net by Aug. 16 for $10. Other ticket options are available online, including a $45 season ticket good for admission all nine days.

A train ticket option will include a round-trip train ride and admission to the fair either Aug. 18 or Aug. 25 for $25 adults, $16 children and free for children 5 and younger. The train will depart Nashville Riverfront Station at 3 p.m. with stops at Donelson, Hermitage, Mt. Juliet and Martha Stations and will depart for the return trip at 9 p.m.

A $25 mega ticket includes admission to the fair and a ride armband good for any of the the days of the fair. Mega tickets must be purchased by Aug. 16 at wilsoncountyfair.net, the fair office or at F&M Bank in Lebanon, First Tennessee Bank in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet or any branch of Wilson Bank & Trust.

Gates will open Monday through Friday at 5 p.m., Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Sundays at noon.

Visit wilsoncountyfair.net for more information.