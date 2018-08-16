Eighteen employers to participate in upcoming job fair

Employers will include Goodwill, Hilton Nashville Airport, Performance Food Group, Home Healthcare, Senior Solutions Home Care, Fifth Third Bank, Kroger, HSS, Marriott International, Contemporary Service Corp., Walgreens, FedEx Ground, Coast Personnel Services, YMCA Fun Co., Hertz, Wilson County Schools, Hire Dynamics Staffing Specialists and Integrity Staffing.

Openings will include commercial driver, material handler, management, light industrial, clerical, education assistant, package handler, floor supervisor, cook, steward, public space attendant, stockers, certified nursing assistant, cashier and other positions. Rates of pay will reach $19 per hour.

Representatives from the companies will be on site, and interviews are possible, so jobseekers should dress appropriately. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo identification and their Social Security card or birth certificate.