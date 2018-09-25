Mt. Juliet commissioners approve police camera tower

The vote took place Monday night at the board’s meeting.

The tower consists of four cameras, which can be monitored by the department’s dispatch center or officers on patrol, according to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler.

The cost for the equipment is $29,990 and will be withdrawn from the city’s general fund.

According to the ordinance, the department budgeted to buy a solar camera tower with trailer in the 2018 budget. The tower and trailer were properly bid and awarded in June, however, the items were not received before the close of the fiscal year 2018 accounting records, and the funds were returned to the general fund balance. The department requested a carryover of the appropriation to the fiscal year 2019 budget year to buy the tower and trailer, which is scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks.

The commission also approved an ordinance for $7,500 in training for a new K-9 handler for K-9 Majlo. The amount includes training and education, out-of-town expenses and meals.

The board also accepted a federal grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to increase funding for the Mt. Juliet Road Interstate 40 bridge-widening project. The amount of the grant is about $2.3 million and requires no matching funds from the city.

Commissioners also accepted a federal grant from TDOT for an intelligent signal system along Mt. Juliet Road. The amount of the grant is $811,812. The city will pay $202,953 in matching funds for the project. This is a grant for sidewalks and bike lanes.

The third approval of a federal grant from TDOT was for phase 2 of sidewalk construction along Lebanon Road. The grant was for $140,000 with a city match of $35,000.

The city also approved the distribution of grants to 30 nonprofits in and that assist Mt. Juliet residents. The total amount donated was $264.575. This is an annual donation by nonprofits that request funds. Commissioners review every request and approve them as a whole donation.

The commission also voted to support a grant application for Lebanon Road sidewalks, phase 3 and Woodbridge Place sidewalks, phase 2 as recommended by the Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee.

The commission will meet Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.