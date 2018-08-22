Joe Kirk releases EP

“This first project I really wanted to be true to myself, so I just took my time writing it. After The Voice, I took about three and a half, four years just to make sure that these five songs were the right songs that I wanted the world to hear, and it turned out to be one of my favorite projects. I’m just so happy with it,” Kirk said.

Kirk also released two music videos for songs on the EP, which he traveled to Los Angeles to film with the help of his friend, Cameron Adams.

“I flew out there for a week and filming was for about three or four days, and it was from sun up to sun down, making sure we got the best lighting and everything. The biggest part of the process was just what we wanted the video to look like. It was crazy how it all worked out. I’m so happy with the outcome,” Kirk said.

Kirk graduated from Mt. Juliet Christian Academy and said he’s been writing since he was 14. He started singing in Mt. Juliet and Nashville, but his career as a pop artist didn’t take off until after his appearance on “The Voice.”

“Whenever I look back I just remember how much growth I have experienced in the past four years really. I think I went from somebody who was not confident in what I did and not very sure of who I was or where I was going, and I turned into somebody who knew exactly what I wanted to say and knew exactly who I wanted to be and what I wanted to do. That caused my writing to be a lot more confident and a lot more entertaining,” Kirk said.

Kirk describes his genre as “cinematic pop” and said his brothers, Steven and Justin, help him write many of his songs.

“Anytime I have an idea I know that I can call them and we’ll write one of my favorite songs. Every time we write together, it turns into my favorite song and it’s on repeat,” Kirk said.

Though every song he’s created is special to him, Kirk mentioned two that stand out on the EP.

“‘All I know’ is a song that is very upbeat and very fun, and it was the first upbeat song that I had ever been a part of writing that I really loved,” Kirk said. “I’m really into the ballads. I’m really into the deep lyrics, so this was something that was kind of a battle for me and I conquered it, finally. I wanted a song that was fun and people could dance to and it could also be who I am.

“‘Let This Go’ is a song that is very relatable. Everybody’s kind of been through heartbreak and I wanted to write a song that was very true to my life at some point that could kind of help someone through a similar situation.”

It’s been getting the most love and it’s one of my favorite melodies that I’ve ever written. That one will always be very important to me because I let myself get vulnerable while writing that one, and I think that’s very important to do as an artist because that gives people the opportunity to connect with you.”

Kirk’s music is available on YouTube, Spotify and iTunes. Connect with him on Twitter @JoeKirkMusic.