John Glover Mathis

He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Mattie Mathis; and brothers, John Lewis Mathis and Robert Lewis Mathis.

Survivors include his son, Avery (Tonya) Mathis; and daughters, (devoted) Rebecca Mathis, Tammy Mathis; loved one, Mary Alice Moore; six grandchildren, (devoted) John Ross “J.R.” Mathis, Asley, Clarissa, Nicole, Halle, Jada; great-grandchildren, Tilan, Taleah, Jace, Hendrix, London; niece, Jewell Monroe; great-niece, Marshaye Glasscock; sister-in-law, Jo Dorris Pride; brother-in-law, Rufus (Beverly) Phillips; devoted cousin, James Reeves; goddaughter, Qmya Maynard; longtime friend, Harry Harris; special friends, Leslie Williams, the Carter family, Riddleton family; and many other family and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-445-3117.

