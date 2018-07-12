John William ‘Bill’ Belcher

Mr. Belcher passed away July 11, 2018 at age 85.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Belcher, Vince Belcher, Cody Belcher, Bruce Belcher, Frank Belcher, Ricky Bennett, Eddie Hughes and Roy Arbaugh. Honorary pallbearer will be Kenneth Apley.

Mr. Belcher was an electrician and a carpenter. Later in life, he operated a small trucking business.

He is survived by his children, Wayne (Chris) Belcher, Debbie (Mark) Clark, Barbara Belcher; grandchildren, Bob, Frank, Bruce and Cody Belcher; great-grandchildren, Michael and Jacob Belcher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Frankie Belcher; parents, Frank and Stella Brewington Belcher; sister, Elizabeth Belcher; and brother, Herbert Belcher.

The family extends its special thanks to the staff of Quality Care Health and Rehab. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

