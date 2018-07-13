Kenneth Mitchell Bilbrey

Kenneth Bilbrey passed away July 13, 2018 at age 84.

Mr. Bilbrey served in the United States Air Force and owned and operated a tobacco farm most of his life.

He is survived by his children, Barbara (Carl) McKinney, Johnny (Anne) Bilbrey; grandchildren, Kate McKinney, Dana Bilbrey, Jeffrey (Candi) Bilbrey; and great-grandchildren, Knox, Jordan and Jackson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Maudie Bartley Bilbrey.

Please make memorial donations to the Smokey Mountain Children’s Home in care of the Mt. Juliet Church of God.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

