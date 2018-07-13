logo

Obituary

William Carter Kennedy

Staff Reports • Today at 4:13 PM

The family of Mr. Kennedy will be receiving friends Monday from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Gordonsville Cemetery will follow the service.

William Kennedy passed away July 12, 2018 at age 66.  

Mr. Kennedy was a car salesman who loved fishing, music, hunting and all types of cars.  

He is survived by his children, Krystle Travis, Will Kennedy, Waylon Kennedy, Tommy Kennedy, Chris Stanford, Kelly Warren; 11 grandchildren; and sisters, Janice (Billy) King and Sue Gregory.  

He is preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Allen amd Bessie Summers Kennedy; siblings, Kay Kennedy Morton, Tony Kennedy, Dale Kennedy, Tommy Kennedy; and brother-in-law and best friend, Roger Gregory.  

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.

Lebanon Democrat Videos