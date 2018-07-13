William Carter Kennedy

William Kennedy passed away July 12, 2018 at age 66.

Mr. Kennedy was a car salesman who loved fishing, music, hunting and all types of cars.

He is survived by his children, Krystle Travis, Will Kennedy, Waylon Kennedy, Tommy Kennedy, Chris Stanford, Kelly Warren; 11 grandchildren; and sisters, Janice (Billy) King and Sue Gregory.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Allen amd Bessie Summers Kennedy; siblings, Kay Kennedy Morton, Tony Kennedy, Dale Kennedy, Tommy Kennedy; and brother-in-law and best friend, Roger Gregory.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

